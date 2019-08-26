Comic Ed Byrne takes an honest look at his life

Ed Byrne is as self-deprecating and cynical as ever in If I’m Honest – this hilarious hour of comedy about, among other things, raising his kids.

Yes, the run in Edinburgh is now over, but he is touring with this show in England and Ireland over the next six months (see www.edbyrne.com), and even if you don’t see this one, make sure you book into his show next Fringe.

He is edgy, energetic, sharp-witted and thoroughly likeable.

Following a sell-out Fringe run, he has devised a show about family life as a middle-aged, middle-class, white heterosexual; the process of ageing, and passing irritating traits onto his kids. His two sons, Magnus and Cosmo (8 and 7 years), are the primary focus of his show, and any parent watching will relate to, and laugh and laugh.

There are some topics which are guaranteed people-pleasers such as the frustration that comes with having to constantly change passwords, the angst of ageing parents (a serious note which he tempers with pointing out that you fool no-one by buying them great presents as they get older, as you know fine well you’ll inherit them back imminently) and the joys of making a pork curry.

Book early for next year as sell-outs are the norm. Observational comics as good as Ed are few and far between. After many years at The Fringe, he’s a fixture that many head straight for when arranging their August theatre schedule.

The show is touring the UK Sep – Nov and is playing in The Pavilion, Glasgow, on 14 February 2020.