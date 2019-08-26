2019 military tattoo ends in explosion of colour

A veil of vibrant colour and light cascades over Edinburgh Castle as the 2019 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo draws to a close following 24 performances on the iconic esplanade.

More than 1,100 performers from across the globe came together to entertain audiences of 8,800 each night.

This year’s military spectacular took inspiration from the much-loved optical invention which was created by Sir David Brewster in 1817 and Sir Isaac Newton’s original bold hues.

The event celebrated visible light in all its forms with incredible architectural projections, cutting-edge lighting, sound and special effects to accompany music and performance from some the world’s finest military and folkloric performers, as it launches its 2019 show Kaleidoscope today.

Musical and cultural showcases from China, France, Germany, New Zealand and Trinidad & Tobago, as well as homegrown talent from the UK were at the centre of this year’s show. The Army was the lead service this year and there was be scarlet and gold everywhere with three huge State Bands at full stretch.

These were reinforced by the legendary sound of the Massed Pipes and Drums – more than 250 pipers and drummers from Scottish Regiments, the Pipers Trail and around the world – and the dazzle and athleticism of the Tattoo Dance Company, along with enchanting tunes from the Hjaltibonhoga fiddlers from the Shetland Isles.

Each performance took the audience on a 100-minute journey around the world, exploring the rich heritage, culture and traditions of the nations involved.

Salute taker Lord George Robertson presented Major Graham Hickman of the New Zealand Army Band with the Pooley Sword at the final show of the 2019 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo – an honour given to the act that has made the greatest contribution to the Tattoo as voted by fellow cast members.

Coming together with other international military and cultural contingents for 24 performances, the New Zealand Army Band, based at Burnham Military Camp in the South Island of New Zealand, returned to Edinburgh for a sixth season. Renowned for their playful spirit and impressive performance, the band have covered the length and breadth of the arena this season, belting out hits including Circle of Life and Sweet Caroline.