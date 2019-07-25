Comedian Ed’s new show takes an honest approach

Irish comic Ed Byrne is back at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Following his biggest ever tour last year in which Ed sold out his entire Edinburgh Fringe run and many of his nationwide dates, it culminated in extra dates added along the way.

Regarded as one of the finest observational comics in the industry, in his new show, If I’m Honest, he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children.

A TV household name, Ed has been seen on pretty much every TV programme in the UK including Mock The Week, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo (Host), The One Show, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay and most recently QI and The Pilgrimage.

VENUE: Music Hall, Assembly Rooms, 54 George St, Edinburgh EH2 2LR

TIME: 9pm

DATES & PRICES: 1 – 25 August (not 12th) – signed shows 14 and 21 August Weekends £18.50 (£17.50) / Weekdays £17 (£16) / Previews £12

TICKETS: 0131 623 3030 / www.assemblyfestival.com