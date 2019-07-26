All-star laughs in aid of a worthy cause at the Fringe

Assembly Festival has announced an all-star line-up for charity stand up gig.

Ed Byrne (Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Mock the Week), Reginald D Hunter (Have I Got News for You, Songs of the South), Eddie Izzard (Force Majeure, Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story), Mark Watson (Taskmaster, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled) and Fringe favourites Choir of Man (Pick of the Fringe 2018 Adelaide Fringe Festival), are just some of the acts set to entertain audiences at Stand Up for Your Planet on 19 August at Assembly Hall, with more to be announced.

Stand Up for Your Planet is a creative collaboration between Assembly Festival and Creative Carbon Scotland, a charity working to put art and culture at the heart of a sustainable Scotland.

All proceeds from the comedy extravaganza on Monday 19 August, will go to Creative Carbon Scotland to support them in unlocking the role of the arts in defusing the climate crisis through shaping public opinion and helping artists and arts organisations to go greener.

The evening will include a keynote from Dave Reay in his position as chair in Carbon Management and Education at the University of Edinburgh.

Ben Twist, director of Creative Carbon Scotland, said: ‘Since 2011, Creative Carbon Scotland has been proving that the arts and culture have a crucial role to play in addressing climate change – by influencing audiences, raising awareness and bringing the unusual skills of talented artists to bear on the most challenging problem of our age.

‘We’re enormously grateful to Assembly Festival and the great line-up of artists they’ve put together for what promises to be a super night. We’ll use the proceeds to continue greening the cultural sector, finding original ways to influence audiences and placing artists in projects addressing climate change to help them achieve their important aims and build a better world.’

William Burdett-Coutts, artistic director of Assembly Festival, added: ‘The damage we have done to this planet is the overriding issue of our times. We think it’s important this subject is addressed at the festival and that we are all encouraged to contribute in whatever way we can. We are working with Creative Carbon as they are an excellent organisation that cleverly embodies the meeting point between culture and the environment. In true festival spirit we aim to do this in a way that is serious in its intent, but humorous in its execution.’

Stand Up for Your Planet is on for one night only, on Monday 19 August in the Main Hall of Assembly Festival’s flagship venue Assembly Hall.

Tickets cost £20 and can be purchased from assemblyfestival.com or any Assembly Box Office with all proceeds going to the charity.

Venue: Assembly Hall, Main Hall, Mound Place, EH1 2LU

Time: 5.30pm. Running time: 90mins

Dates: Mon 19 August.

Tickets: £20

Bookings: assemblyfestival.com, 0131 623 3030 or Assembly box offices at Assembly Hall and Assembly Roxy, Assembly George Square, Assembly Checkpoint and Assembly Rooms