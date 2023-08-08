Outlander stately home set to host Wondrous Woods trail

A stately home which featured in hit TV series Outlander is set to host Scotland’s sensational illuminated trail Wondrous Woods.

The event has found a new home at Gosford House in East Lothian and will take visitors along a 1.5km route of beautifully-lit trails through ancient woodlands.

It starts at Gosford’s enchanting Lily Pond and Ice House, past the Boat House and through some unseen gardens.

Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group who is delivering the event, said: ‘We are thrilled to be taking this magical lighting event to Gosford House.

‘Paired with the beauty of such a magnificent setting, the trail is set to be a breathtaking feast for the senses.

‘We are really excited about welcoming visitors back to Wondrous Woods and giving them a new perspective in a delightful venue.’

Gosford House has been home to the Earls of Wemyss since 1808 and opened its doors for events in 2010.

Alison Bombail, Venue Director said: ‘We’re used to staging all sorts of wonderful celebrations here at Gosford House, but this is going to be something completely awe-inspiring, a really magical addition to our locality.

‘We know what the wonderful people at GC Live can deliver and can’t wait to welcome the public to see the grounds illuminated in such a spectacular way.’

The magical illuminated adventure that is Wondrous Woods runs over Friday, Saturday and Sunday sessions from October 27 to November 19.

A special run will take place during the last week, where sessions are extended to run from Thursday to Sunday.

