NYC Tartan Day Parade preview in the Scottish Field podcast
In this week’s Scottish Field podcast, we’re crossing the Atlantic to find out about the New York City Tartan Day parade, ahead of this weekend’s event, and meet author Charles E McGarry.
The New York City Tartan Day parade came from humble beginnings.
In 1999, two pipe bands and a small but enthusiastic group of Scottish Americans, led by Grand Marshal and Academy Award-winning actor Cliff Robertson, marched from the British Consulate to the UN in the first New York City Tartan Day Parade. Since then, the annual NYC Tartan Day Parade has brought together thousands of people from across NYC, the United States, and Scotland by providing meaningful connections through the celebration of Scottish heritage and culture.
The National Tartan Day New York Committee is honored to announce award-winning Scottish actress Karen Gillan, famous for Doctor Who, Jumanji and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, as Grand Marshal of the 2022 New York City Tartan Day Parade.
The event, entering its 24th year, will be held in midtown Manhattan on Saturday, April 9, 2022, returning in person for the first time since 2019. Karen will helm the parade, followed by a lively procession of Pipe & Drum bands, Highland dancers, Scottish family clans, Shetlander Vikings and more. The annual celebration of Scottish heritage and culture brings together a rich tapestry of participants along with many thousands of spectators.
Kyle Dawson. President, National Tartan Day New York Committee, spoke with Scottish Field about it.
And you can find out more at www.nyctartanweek.org
We’re joined bya second guest this week, in author Charles E McGarry. He is the co-author of The Road to Lisbon.
More recently, his Leo Moran series of psychic detective fiction is published by BackPage Press. The Ghost of Helen Addison and The Shadow of the Black Earl were published to rave reviews. The third in the series, The Mystery of the Strange Piper, was released late last year.
Every month Scottish Field bring you the best of all things Scottish – heritage, interiors, antiques, gardens, wildlife, motoring, whisky and country news, as well as interviews with famous Scots names.
You can here all episodes of our podcast HERE.
In the April edition we put our magnifying glass on beautiful Perthshire.
The artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre talks with SF about her creative plans for the future, while Perthshire artist Claire Harkess shares how she crafts her beautiful paintings of flora and fauna.
Astrid Wilson goes on a trip down memory lane by revisiting Perthshire, the place she fled to from Estonia.
Just before The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant earned its first Michelin star, the Mystery Diner was treated to a world-class meal, and they share their thoughts.
In our other features, award-winning crime writer Denise Mina speaks of her latest release and her obsession with all things historical, while in our Credo column, leading stage star Maureen Beattie talks of her love of Scotland, then explains why 1Direction singer Harry Styles is her hero.
Landscape and natural history photographer Duncan Fraser seeks to conserve Scotland’s wilderness, while in wildlife, Cal Flyn explains how we can all take action to protect our country’s bumbling pollinators.
And the Bad Girl Bakery’s Jeni Iannetta shares some scrumptious recipes from her new baking bible.
All this and much more is in the latest Scottish Field, priced £4.75. To find out more about how to subscribe, just visit www.scottishfield.co.uk/subscriptions