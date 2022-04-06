Marchmont readies for first 2022 Open Studios event

The first of two 2022 Open Studios events at Marchmont House will offer the chance to meet artists and makers of all kinds – and explore the fabulous sculpture collection at one of Scotland’s great stately homes.

Taking place on 14 and 15 May it will be a chance to meet visual artists and craft makers based in the growing number of Creative Space – high quality studios – that have been developed in the delightful outbuildings around the Palladian mansion near Greenlaw.

There will also be the chance to book a place on one of the sculpture tours and discover the remarkable Marchmont collection developed by Marchmont director Hugo Burge, which includes works by Antony Gormley, Eduardo Paolozzi, David Nash, Bernard Meadows, Alexander Macdonald Buchanan, Henry Moore and Keith McCarter.

The Open Studios, which is free (there is a £3 suggested donation to the Foundation) but with timed ticketing, will also feature a 10-stall Makers’ Market. Five of the stands are being allocated to community groups by the Marchmont Makers Foundation. There will also be print and clay workshops.

Lucy Brown, managing director of the Marchmont Makers Foundation, who is helping organise the Open Studios, said: ‘We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to meet the immensely talented group of artists and makers from our Creative Spaces, and from elsewhere in the Borders, for a relaxed and fun Open Studios weekend.

‘It’s also a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a guided tour of the remarkable collection of contemporary sculptures – many of them specially commissioned for Marchmont.’

Among the resident artists and makers taking part will be stonecutters and sculptors Michelle de Bruin and Jo Crossland, rush-seat chairmakers Sam and Rich, sculptor Richard Goldsworthy, and ceramics by Heather Wilson and Nick Stenhouse of the new Redbraes Pottery.

A second Open Studios event is planned for 27 and 28 August, with details to be announced closer to the date.

Full details and booking for 14 and 15 May are available on EventBrite by clicking here or going to marchmont.eventbrite.co.uk.