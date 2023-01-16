News from Scotland’s castles

CASTLES throughout Scotland are preparing for a busy few months ahead.

Blair Castle, the 13th century stronghold at Blair Atholl in Perthshire, is preparing to welcome brides- and grooms-to-be.

The castle is holding a wedding open day on 5 February.

Emma Henderson, Atholl Estates’ events manager, said: “Our wedding open day is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to tie the knot – as well as their families and bridal parties – to see Blair Castle at its finest with a wedding showcase delivering tips and inspiration.

“Our team is also on hand to answer any questions you might have for planning your big day.”

Meanwhile, Dumbarton Castle is poised to reopen to the public this spring.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which looks after the site, has been carrying out high-level masonry inspections.

Other castles that have already reopened following similar surveys include Burleigh, Doune, Dundonald, and St Andrews.

Craig Mearns, director of operations at HES, said: “We are working as quickly as we can to reopen our historic sites, and we appreciate the public’s patience while we undertake these necessary inspections and subsequent repairs.”

