New Ewan McGregor movies to premiere at Glasgow Film Festival

Two new Ewan McGregor movies are to be premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival later this year.

The Trainspotting actor will star alongside his daughter Clara McGregor as a fictional father and daughter on a road trip in Bleeding Love.

McGregor will also star alongside Rhys Ifans in a dysfunctional family comedy based on Swedish novel Mother, Couch.

The festival will also feature a retrospective screening of Danny Boyle’s thriller Shallow Grave, which was set in Edinburgh and helped propel the actor to fame in 1995.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald will return to his home city to launch his new documentary, High and Low: John Galliano, charting the rise and fall of the legendary fashion designer.

The festival will also premiere a newly-restored documentary following Sir Billy Connolly on a tour of Ireland in 1975.

The little-seen documentary Billy Connolly: Big Banana Feet was lovingly restored by the BFI.

Glasgow director Ciaran Lyons makes his feature debut with Tummy Monster, a hallucinogenic Scottish black comedy about a self-centred tattoo artist who gets embroiled in a bizarre psychological battle with an international popstar.

The festival will close with the world premiere of Janey, an honest and moving documentary about Glasgow comedian Janey Godley.

The film interweaves stories from her life with footage from her Not Dead Yet tour in the wake of her terminal cancer diagnosis.

‘I am extremely proud to have been here for every one of Glasgow Film Festival’s 20 editions. My thanks goes to everyone who has helped us to get this far,’ said festival director Allison Gardner

‘Many, many people have worked extremely hard to make this the friendliest film festival in the world.

‘Over the years, at Glasgow Film Festival, we have supported Scottish films and talent.

Something that we are very proud to have done and this year is no exception.

‘We also champion Scottish films from our past and this year we have some fantastic anniversaries to honour.

‘Shallow Grave is 30 years old and Glaswegian Lynne Ramsay’s debut feature Ratcatcher screening from a new 4K print is 25 years old.

‘Our motto is ‘Cinema For All’ and we strive to bring the best films from around the world to Glasgow.’