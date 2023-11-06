National Trust for Scotland podcast with Jackie Bird returns

The National Trust for Scotland’s podcast, Love Scotland, has returned for a seventh season.

Hosted by journalist and broadcaster Jackie Bird, the new season is packed with fascinating stories of the country’s rich history.

With a new episode released every Friday until 15 December, Jackie has the opportunity to meet with experts, historians, authors, and members of the National Trust for Scotland team in places ranging from Hill of Tarvit to the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum.

Season seven sees Jackie delve into the story of a song which is famous around the world, Auld Lang Syne, and how it has evolved over the years into an internationally famous anthem.

Other subjects that will be covered during season seven include the tragic story of the Sharp family who lived for four decades at Hill of Tarvit.

With each member of the family passing in short succession, Jackie investigates exactly what happened and how the Trust came to care for the historic 20th century mansion.

Jackie will also travel to St Abbs to learn more about winter wildlife with Trust ranger Ciaran Hatsell, visiting during peak seal pupping season.

As the season progresses, Jackie will delve into the untold story of Margaret Mackintosh and the famous Hill House in Glasgow, as well as looking at six castles that tell Scotland’s story, before venturing to Kellie Castle to share the hidden tales of the castle and one of the country’s most successful families of architects and artists, the Lorimer family, who lived there.

‘It’s a joy and a privilege to be able to travel across the country and meet with individuals, from famous musicians to learned historians, to delve deeply into the stories of Scotland’s past and present for Love Scotland,’ said Jackie.

‘There is a wealth of nature, beauty and heritage for people to explore throughout the country, so having the opportunity to bring the tales of these places, and the people who lived and worked in them, to life, is fantastic.

‘This season I uncover new stories, long forgotten and buried deep in the archives of some of the country’s greatest homes and minds, and delve into the history of one of the country’s most famous songs, Auld Lang Syne, as well as connecting with nature and the natural heritage that surrounds us.

‘I hope listeners are as excited as I am about the new series and I look forward to hearing their feedback as the weekly episodes air.’

