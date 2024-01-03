National Library buys first Broons annual after decade long search

The National Library of Scotland has bought a copy of the first ever Broons annual for its collection after a ten year search.

The Broons annuals, publication by DC Thomson, are some of the most important publications in 20th century Scotland, and went on to become a festive favourite alongside the Oor Wullie books.

The 1939 edition was snapped up for an undisclosed fee after it appeared on a booksellers’ website.

Sport, Leisure and Newspapers Curator Ian Scott arranged the purchase for the national collections.

‘We’re really pleased to have found this first edition – the Broons annuals are some of the most important publications in 20th century Scotland,’ he said.

‘They have had enduring appeal since their inception in 1939, which makes them a publishing phenomenon. These iconic characters, aside from subtle changes to their clothing and technology use, still haven’t changed much in the 80-plus years they’ve been landing in Scottish households at Christmastime.

‘The Broons’ still has a large readership because even today, you can buy a copy from major retailers, who wouldn’t stock them unless they were guaranteed to sell a considerable number. Their enduring popularity can be put down to the multi-generational appeal.

‘The Broons’ addresses, in quite a gentle way, generational conflict. In these modern times where societies and cultures are so fragmented, publications that gently chip away at generational conflict and other societal constructs such as class can bring a level of comfort to readers aged 8 to 80.’

Initially the books and comics were not initially collected by libraries as they were distributed via newsagents rather than bookshops and deemed to be ephemeral.

Since the 1940 edition – which was published in 1939 – The Broons annual has appeared every two years, alternating with the Oor Wullie annual.

There was a small gap in 1944 and 1946 due to paper shortages, during which time D C Thomson released Broons jigsaws.

‘The Broons’ is never fashionable and a wee bit behind the times. But in a way, that’s where most people live their lives,’ Ian added.

‘It’s a magical formula, this unchangingness means it can never be out-of-fashion. It is current and nostalgic at the same time, which has a very strong appeal.’

The first Broons annual – which is the only known copy in a public collection in Scotland – will be displayed in the Treasures of the National Library of Scotland exhibition in 2024 at George IV Bridge, Edinburgh.