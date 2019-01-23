World ceilidh festival holding annual city session

Knockengorroch, Scotland’s world ceilidh festival, is to hold its annual city session in Edinburgh next month.

On Friday, 8 February, the international ground breaking A Tribe Called Red will perform. The Canadian First Nations’ DJ and producers play ‘powwow step’, blending instrumental hip hop, reggae, moombahton and dubstep-influenced dance music with elements of First Nations music, particularly vocal chanting and drumming.

Looking to the future, without losing sight of their past, ATCR straddles a broad range of musical influences based in modern hip-hop, traditional pow wow drums and vocals, blended with edgy electronic music production styles.

Currently made up of Bear Witness and 2oolman, ATCR first got together in 2008. They are part of a vital new generation of artists making a cultural and social impact in Canada alongside a renewed Aboriginal rights movement called Idle No More.

The night is part of Knockengorroch’s mission to programme groundbreaking music from across the world alongside some of the very best homegrown talent.

The line-up also includes some of the most exciting voices in Scottish rap, new on the scene: all female Scottish rap trio The Honey Farm and the inimitable, trail blazing, winner of best hip hop act at the Scottish alternative music awards, Solareye aka Dave Hook (Stanley Odd). Also joining the party will be tropical bass and more international music to dance to from Samedia Shebeen and messengers of spring: the Na Teachdairean drummers.

Advance tickets for the night are available HERE.

The club night, which will take place at the Caves in Edinburgh, follows close on the heels of Knockengorroch festival’s line-up announcement.

The four day event is open to all ages and will take place for the 22nd year from 23 to 26 May at Knockengorroch farm in Dumfries and Galloway. The festival takes place in a unique location in the Southern Upland hills and features traditional and dance roots music from Scotland and across the world.

Tickets are available HERE.