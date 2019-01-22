Bringing music to the hills of southern Scotland

The longest running camping music festival in Scotland is all set to return this summer.

The Knockengorroch festival’s 2019 line-up will feature some of the best home-grown Scottish talent alongside an eclectic mix of international acts, all coming together to create a melting pot of innovative traditional and electronic music. The event takes place from 23-26 May.

Acclaimed Syrian singer Omar Souleyman will top the bill at the roots music festival in the hills. Perfomring a mix of ‘dabke’ Syrian wedding music, Kurdish rhythms and Iraqi songs combined with breakneck techno-style synths and beats, Souleyman is set to be a firm festival favourite for the hundreds of revellers who return to the festival year-on-year, alongside new festival audiences.

Other line-up highlights include:

The multi award-winning Highland band Elephant Sessions. Combining the very best of trad, funk and electronica this quartet’s live set has sent audiences into euphoria throughout Europe, Australia and beyond.

2019’s Belhaven Bursary for Innovation winners Talisk will also take to the Knockengorroch stage this spring. Led by the concertina virtuoso Mohsen Amini, this band are currently taking the Scottish folk world by storm.

The inimitable Moonlight Benjamin will play the Galloway hills for the first time. With her amazingly powerful and original fusion between Caribbean voodoo melodies and rhythms alongside 70’s US blues rock, Moonlight’s voodoo trance will have Knock’s audiences transfixed.

Griogair Labruidh, collaborator with Afro Celt Sound System, will draw on the Gaelic tradition of spoken word and rhythm. He’ll be performing his new album, featuring Gaelic rap, African percussion, MC and DJs.

Also premiering his brand new album live will be rapper, multi-instrumentalist and singer Dizraeli. This knock performance will mark a much-anticipated comeback onto the music scene after a period of self-reflection and development.

Knockengorroch festival organiser Liz Holmes, said: ‘We’re overjoyed to be hosting some of the most incredible music from across the globe, side by side with tradition and talent from Scotland.

‘Everyone is invited to celebrate differences and shared commonalities in our very own world ceilidh in the hills!’

Other artists confirmed for Knockengorroch 2019 include:

Knockengorroch’s own new music commission Oran Bagraidh featuring a heady blend of Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, Irish, Scots and English from Gwyneth Glyn, Josie Duncan, Lorcán Mac Mathúna, Doimnic Mac Giolla Bhríde, Barnaby Brown, Bragod, Conor Caldwell and MacGillivray

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers, Scotland’s own authentic taiko drumming outfit complete with after dark UV show

Glasgow’s own dub heavyweights and Knockengorroch regulars, Mungos Hi Fi Sound System, complete with full sound system and featuring MC Kenny Knots

Solareye aka Dave Hook of Stanley Odd, winner of the Scottish Alternative hip hop Awards.

From the Basque country top sounds and dance workshop from Korrontzi

Techno legend DJ Jerome Hill

British drum and bass pioneers Ed Rushand Optical

All female, Scottish rap group The Honey Farm

Plus Delightful Squalor, Omar Afifand Gnawa Trance Fusion, Gypsy Roots, Bristol Branch, The Matatunes, Awry, the Dalmellington Silver Band…with still more to be announced

Knockengorroch festival takes place in a beautiful setting in the hills of the Galloway, in south west Scotland.

The festival also features comedy and theatre shows, arts, crafts, nature and heritage workshops and activities. It is open to all ages with a dedicated family camping area, children’s tent and procession plus real ales, good food and a healing area.

For more details click HERE.