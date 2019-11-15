Unwrap some musical presents this Christmas

Fantastic festive concerts are coming to Scotland to help you get in the Christmas spirit.

Raymond Gubbay Limited is celebrating over 25 years of presenting seasonal entertainment in 2019, and is bringing Christmas Festivals to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

And before the New Year, there’s a chance to keep the festivities going with a celebration of the greatest showtunes.

Now That’s What I Call Christmas Live! celebrates the biggest selling festive album of all time, live on stage.

With guest singers Kerry Ellis and Tim Howar, John Rigby conducting and a 15-piece show band, audiences will be able to sing along to iconic Christmas classics including All I Want For Christmas Is You, Merry Christmas Everybody, Last Christmas, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, and many more.

This concert will be at the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow on Friday 20 December at 7.30pm, and then at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Saturday 21 December, also at 7.30pm.

Scottish audiences can enjoy a brand new concert The Greatest Showtunes, will will be playing at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Monday 30 December.

The Greatest Showtunes celebrates the best of the West End and movie musicals, this show stopping concert is packed full of the greatest show tunes. Conducted by Richard Balcombe, and performed live on stage with special guest performers Sophie Evans, Ben Forster, Marisha Wallace and Ricardo Alfonso, all direct from the West End.

There will be numbers from The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia!, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Dreamgirls, The Phantom of the Opera, 9 to 5, La La Land and Jesus Christ Superstar.

