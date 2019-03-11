The music of James Bond is coming to Scotland

James Bond is not only the world’s greatest spy, he also has one of the most recognisable theme tunes.

And, of course, with each cinematic outing, he’s accompanied by a song (usually) from one of the world’s leading musical performers.

To mark these tunes, The Music of Bond celebrates the world’s most famous secret agent with a concert of iconic theme music and songs.

Given that Bond is a Scotsman, it’s appropriate that there will be two Scottish dates on the tour, in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Acknowledging what has become a soundtrack of classic British film music from over five decades, the programme will include legendary opening numbers from movies such as: From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die, The Man With The Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, A View To A Kill, Casino Royale, Skyfall and Spectre.

The London Concert Orchestra, conducted by John Rigby, will be joined on stage by the acclaimed guest singers Tim Howar and Louise Dearman to present a performance recognisable to generations of film fans.

Tim is the co-lead singer of Mike + The Mechanics and his West End credits include Phantom Of The Opera, Peggy Sue Got Married and Rock Of Ages.

British musical theatre actress Louise Dearman is widely known through her London shows and national tours as well as performances in the UK and international concert arena. Her West End credits include Wicked, Guys and Dolls and Grease.

The Music of Bond 2019 will be in Scotland on:

Saturday 19 October, 7.30pm, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, 0131 228 1155.

Sunday 20 October, 30pm, Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, 0141 353 8000.

Further information and tickets click HERE.