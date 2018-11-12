The magic of Motown is coming to Edinburgh

There’s just over a week until West End hit Motown the Musical makes its Scottish premiere at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

The sensational hit show is currently on a major UK and Ireland tour which opened at the Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre on 11 October. It comes to the Edinburgh Playhouse from Tuesday 20 November to Saturday 8 December.

With music and lyrics from the Motown catalogue and book by Motown founder Berry Gordy, Charles Randolph-Wright’s production features a live orchestra playing 50 Motown tracks including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, I’ll Be There, Dancing In The Street, Stop! In The Name Of Love, My Girl and I Heard It through the Grapevine and tells the story behind the classic hits.

The show features Edward Baruwa in the leading role of Berry Gordy, Karis Anderson as Diana Ross, Nathan Lewis as Smokey Robinson and Shak Gabbidon-Williams as Marvin Gaye.

With just $800 borrowed from his family, Motown founder Berry Gordy goes from featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul, discovering and launching the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and many more. Motown the Musical uncovers the true story of the legendary record label that changed music history and created the soundtrack of a generation.

Tony-nominated Motown the Musical received its world premiere in April 2013 in New York and recouped its $18 million investment by the end of 2014. The first US National Tour opened to critical acclaim in Spring 2014 in Chicago, grossing $20 million dollars during its standing room only sixteen-week run.

The London production of Motown the Musical” opened on 11 February 2016. The production continues to play to standing ovations at the Shaftesbury Theatre where it is half way through its third year and is booking until April 2019.

Berry Gordy is the founder of Motown, the enterprise that nurtured the careers of, amongst others, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5 and more. Gordy is also a songwriter, producer, director, boxer, innovative entrepreneur, teacher and visionary.

Motown the Musical comes to the Edinburgh Playhouse from 20 November-8 December. Showtimes Monday–Saturday, 7.30pm; Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

Click HERE for tickets.