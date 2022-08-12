AN ORCHESTRA will trade Mozart for Metallica later this month during a concert at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom.

The Symphonix Rock Orchestra will make its live debut on 26 August when it switches from Rachmaninoff to Rage Against the Machine.

Born from the imagination of founder and musical director Neil Thompson, Symphonix combines his love for rock and orchestral sounds in the ultimate celebration of live music.

It’s the latest offering from the director, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and performer whose Musichoir group has performed in every major venue across Scotland, from the Hydro in Glasgow to the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

From playing across the world in Dubai, Thailand and Europe with folk-rock band Bahookie to making his orchestra director debut at the Barrowlands with Symphonix, Thompson’s passion for live music is unbound.

“I’m thrilled that, after two years in the making, there’s less than one month to go until Symphonix’s debut performance, he said.

“With 30 of the country’s most amazing musicians and singers ready to rock on the stage of Glasgow’s legendary Barrowlands, this really is a night not to be missed.”

The playlist for the concert includes AC/DC, Coldplay, and Nirvana.

The orchestra’s brass and string sections will be joined by a rock band on stage, plus a choir and singers.

