Scottish Pipe Band Championships hit high note

ORGANISERS hailed Saturday’s Scottish Pipe Band Championships at Levengrove Park in Dumbarton as the “best ever”

Some 20,000 spectators flocked for the first staging of the event since the pandemic began.

A total of 117 bands gathered for the championships, with pipers travelling from as far away as Australia and Texas.

Field Marshal Montgomery from Northern Ireland took the grade one title.

Find out who else won here.

Ian Embelton, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “This has been a great championships, possibly our best ever in terms of the crowds and the new layout we have designed, which has had terrific feedback from spectators and competitors.

“I think we all relish this more than ever after the past two years we have been through.

“The bands have missed this terribly because it’s not a hobby for them, it’s their way of life.

“There’s a fellowship among pipers and drummers and they have reunited here in huge numbers.

“It’s a fantastic family event in a special location.”

Douglas McAllister, provost of West Dunbartonshire Council and chieftain of the event, added: “It was an absolutely fabulous day at Levengrove Park.

“Thankfully the weather stayed fair and the crowds came out what a spectacular show we’ve had, so it’s been a huge success.

“Over the years, the Scottish Pipe Band Championships has become one of the highlights of our events calendar.

“It combines the thrill and spectacle of competition, colour, culture and history with great fun for competitors, their families and all visitors and officials.

“After three years, everyone is delighted to be back and it’s been tremendous to welcome everyone again to this perfect setting for the Scottish Pipe Band Championships – it’s a match made in heaven.”

