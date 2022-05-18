Scottish musicians prepare for busy summer

A RAFT of Scottish musicians are getting ready for a busy summer of song with a flurry of new releases.

Fort William singer-songwriter Keir Gibson unveils his new single, Nothing Alike, tomorrow.

Gibson has been tipped as “Scotland’s next big breakthrough talent” and performed to a 5,000-strong audience at Edinburgh’s famous Hogmanay street party.

His track is followed on Friday by Would I Have Mattered, the third single to drop from Argyll-born singer Abigail Pryde‘s forthcoming debut album.

Pryde calls her Americana single her most personal track to date, describing “the breakdown of a long-term relationship and finding the inner strength to move on”.

Looking further ahead, accordionist and singer Brandon McPhee from Caithness will release his first original song, Let’s Start Again, on 9 June.

McPhee has already composed around 25 instrumental tracks, and published a book containing 22 of the tunes.

Also in June, Gaelic singer Kim Carnie will release her debut solo album, And So We Gather, on the seventeenth.

Produced by Donald Shaw of Capercaillie and Celtic Connections fame, the album boasts “a star-studded line up of [more than] 30 acclaimed artists”.

Concerts and tours shift up a gear

Scottish musicians are also continuing to return to the stage in strength following the lockdowns.

Edinburgh-based Dubinski released their Soothsayer single last week and are part way through a residency at the city’s Voodoo Rooms Speakeasy.

They’ll be playing at the venue on 23 and 30 May and 6 June.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Fiona Kennedy is heading back on the road this autumn with her “The Road Below Me” tour.

It builds on her weekly hour-long “Kitchen Concert” series during the pandemic restrictions, which attracted more than one million listeners.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s music pages.