Scottish Jazz Weekend 2021 dates are confirmed

This December, Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival present the Scottish Jazz Weekend.

This is a weekend of the cream of Scottish jazz performing live and online at Assembly Roxy.

Scottish Jazz Weekend presents a programme that runs from the early days of jazz in New Orleans to modern jazz and music created in recent months. With seven concerts running from 10 -12 December 2021, the Scottish Jazz Weekend is just one of the events EJBF runs outwith the main festival in July, thanks to funding from PLaCE.

Kicking off the weekend is a project EJBF is very proud to be involved in. Criss Cross Europe brings together the hottest young European jazz musicians to form a brand-new band, led by American drummer Jim Black. Flying the flag for Scotland is bass player and leader of Mezcla, David Bowden and Edinburgh is the final leg of the European tour.

For lovers of traditional jazz, vivacious singer Ali Affleck and her band create the perfect balance of hot early jazz and feisty pre-war blues as they take a musical jaunt through the heat of the southern states with a little New York ‘tin pan alley’ thrown in for good measure.

Scottish jazz heavyweights Colin Steele and Martin Kershaw and their talented band pay tribute to the Adderly brothers with their show Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.

For fans of funk and soul, Aki Remally brings together a stellar band featuring long time collaborators for an unmissable concert.

New talent is at the forefront of planning, with concerts from Nathan Somevi, who recently starred in the Introducing Series, and a concert featuring the results of an Open Call held by EJBF to uncover hidden emerging talent.

There’s a world premiere from Joe Williamson and his brand-new quartet. Known for his work with Animal society and Strata, Williamson brings new music with his new band featuring Alan Benzie on piano, Brodie Jarvie on bass and Stephen Henderson on drums.

Audiences can attend in person but they can also buy a Digital Weekend Pass for £10 that gives access to online streams of all concerts with the exception of Criss Cross.

Tickets are available at www.edinburghjazzfestival.com/whats-on