Scottish Ensemble string new concerts together

Scotland’s pioneering string orchestra, Scottish Ensemble, will collaborate with three virtuosic multi-instrumentalists in March.

They will have a celebration of the similarities and differences between musical traditions of countries across Europe and the Middle East.

Continental Drift is set to explore the connections between the music of Western Europe during the Renaissance and Baroque periods, and the Eastern musical traditions of the same era, with concerts in Edinburgh (10 March), Glasgow (13 March), Dundee (14 March) and Lerwick (15 March).

Five SE string musicians and a harpsichordist will be joined on stage by Keyvan Chemirani, Bijan Chemirani and Sokratis Sinopoulos who will perform across multiple instruments, including the zarb, saz, santoor and lyra fiddle.

Works by Purcell, Couperin, Rameau and others from the Northern European Renaissance and Baroque periods will intertwine and interact with music from the same era from Persia, Iran and the Balkans to create a musical performance infused with spontaneity, creativity and life.

Keyvan, Bijan and Sokratis will perform some of their own compositions, which leave room for improvisation, continuing a musical element which has featured in Scottish Ensemble’s previous collaborations with Gabriela Montero and Chris Stout, and aligning it this time with Eastern musical practices.

Previously a valued and integral part of the Western world’s concert experience – great performers from Bach to Beethoven would have been skilled practitioners in the art of improvisation – SE continues to explore a 21st-century perspective on this age-old tradition within classical music.

As well as the impressive mastery of multiple instruments at close quarters, audiences will experience a distinct sound-world full of melodic warmth, rhythmic verve, playful energy and exotic flair.

Keyvan Chemirani said: ‘When I met with Jonathan Morton to discuss what this collaboration could be, he was very open-minded about what we might do together – which is always great. We’re going to bring some of our own compositions, which have a lot of room for improvisation, which adds an extra element to simply playing Eastern classical music. We’ll also explore some Baroque music together as well. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens!’

Key to this programme is the zarb. Although over 500 years old (and counting – its exact origins are still up for debate), it’s only in recent years that Persia’s national drum went from being merely a means of keeping rhythm to becoming a respected solo instrument in its own right. As talented multi-instrumentalists, SE’s three collaborators will also turn their hand to other instruments, including the santoor, baglama (also referred to as the saz), and lyra fiddle.

Scottish Ensemble has chosen venues for this tour which support its commitment to making classical music more accessible to a wider audience. By performing in locations which might not regularly feature classical performers or music on their stages, and which will offer a relaxed backdrop to this intimate, intricate performance, is one way in which SE works towards sustaining the growth and vibrancy of the art form.

Continental Drift will be performed at Edinburgh’s Summerhall (Sun 10 March, 3.30pm), Glasgow’s SWG3 (the Galvanisers Yard space, Wed 13 March, 7.30pm), the HMS Unicorn in Dundee (Thu 14 March, 7.30pm) and Mareel on Shetland (Fri 15 March, 7.30pm).