Scots singer ready to host new music event

The Spirit of Song is a brand new event hosted by Scottish singer-songwriter Kerri Watt.

Born out of Kerri’s appreciation for two of Scotland’s biggest exports – whisky and music – this will be an intimate night filled with acoustic music by Scottish artists. This one off intimate acoustic show will take place at the Glengoyne Distillery in Dumgoyne, Glasgow, on 20 March.

Guests will also receive a dram of Glengoyne’s world famous whisky on arrival.

This first show, of what is intended to be an ongoing series, will be a very special all-female line up in conjunction with Write Like A Girl to celebrate March’s Women’s History Month.

Kerri will be joined by Liv Dawn (runner up of the BBC Scottish Songwriter Award) and Beth Keeping (founder of movement Write Like A Girl), with one further name to be announced.

Having spent the last few years touring around the UK and Europe opening for the likes of Coldplay, Keith Urban, Celine Dion, Embrace and Nina Nesbitt plus regular trips to Nashville to perform in writers-rounds, Kerri is coming home to support the local talent that helped her get started.

Set against the backdrop of the Glen lit up at night, the show will take on a writers-round format with the four performers on stage together sharing their stories and songs – a really special way to experience the music by these exciting up-and-coming artists.

Tickets priced £13.50 are available from Eventbrite.

Best known for her blend of pop-rock songs with a difference, Kerri is a festival staple, a favourite on BBC Radio 2, and a regular face and voice in the media.

Since her debut single in 2015 Kerri has amassed many career highlights including festival slots at Glastonbury, Cambridge Folk Festival and British Summer Time in Hyde Park, and released a collection of singles that have been playlisted on radio stations including BBC Radio 2. Now signed to Cooking Vinyl she will release her debut album Chasing Aeroplanes later this year.

Visit for glengoyne.com details of tours, tastings and unique blending session.