Legendary Skye band Runrig will live stream their farewell concert film ‘The Last Dance’, free of charge between 7-10pm on 11th April.

The 180 minute concert film captures Runrig’s farewell concert, filmed live in front of Stirling Castle in 2018 in front of an audience of over 50,000 fans. The film celebrates the end of an era, 45 years of Runrig and a lifetime of songs, celebration and performances.