Rewind Scotland festival to return to Scone Palace

Rewind Scotland celebrates music legends of the 80s and beyond…

Following the festival’s 10th anniversary celebration last year, Rewind Scotland returns with a legendary line-up celebrating music icons of the 80s and beyond. With Foreigner and Bryan Ferry headlining over the weekend, playing the festival for the first time, it is one not to be missed!

Rewind Scotland returns to Scone Palace in Perth from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 July 2019. Organisers have promised to take the festival to new heights this year with a musically diverse line-up – with additional entertainment including a comedy programme and family activities.

Katt Lingard, Rewind Festival Event Manager, said: ‘Following our milestone 10th anniversary last year, we are excited to take Rewind into the future with a celebration of not just 80s artists but also legends whose influence spans far beyond the decade.

‘We are welcoming a host of fantastic artists who will be performing at the festival for the very first time like Bryan Ferry, Foreigner, The Stranglers, Lulu and Lisa Stansfield. It’s going to be a fantastic three days in Scone Palace with something for everyone.’

Foreigner makes their Rewind debut by headlining Rewind Scotland on Saturday 20 July. Headed up by Mick Jones and lead singer Kelly Hansen, Foreigner is one of the most popular rock acts in the world with over 80 million records sold, 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits to their name.

Foreigner founding member, lead guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones said: ‘We are excited to be part of Rewind Festival. Scottish fans have always been great to us, and we look forward to bringing them an amazing show.’

Joining Foreigner in the line-up is Scotland’s own music legend Lulu, who has enjoyed a glittering career since the 60s with her signature hits ‘Shout’ and ‘To Sir With Love’. The singer-songwriter shows no signs of slowing down, earning praise for her vocals at recent shows.

Lulu said: ‘I am excited to come home to Scotland and perform at Rewind Festival for the first time. It is going to be a fantastic weekend of live music from start to finish at Scone Palace. I look forward to rocking out with you!’

Blue-eyed soul icon Paul Young will also be taking to the stage. In the 80s, Paul made his mark on the industry with his chart-topping debut album No Parlez, which was certified triple platinum in the UK. He went on to achieve a string of hit albums that decade and pick up two BRIT Awards.

Rounding out the line-up on Saturday are Eddi Reader, Joyce Sims, Black Box, The Dire Straits Experience, The Undertones, The Primitives and Hipsway.

Bryan Ferry is set to headline on Sunday 21 July, fresh from being inducted into the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of Roxy Music. As one of Britain’s most influential figures in rock, Bryan has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, achieving three number one albums and a string of Top 10 singles.

The Stranglers, long recognised as the instigator of the UK’s punk rock movement, will also be performing on the main stage. Lisa Stansfield, Belinda Carlisle, Hazel O’Connor, Midge Ure, Bjorn Again, The Skids and Big Country are all also confirmed to perform.

On Friday night, Martin Kemp will be playing a special DJ set jammed pack with some 80s gold.

The festival drew their biggest crowds last year with their most extensive entertainment line-up yet which featured comedy from Reginald D Hunter and Janey Godley, special DJ sets and live music.

Rewind is famed for its fun family atmosphere and this year the festival is certainly pulling out all the stops for this year’s entertainment. There’s something for all ages. In the kid’s area, Ziggy’s will be hosting circus skills workshops, family sports days and giant bubble parties. Over the coming months, Rewind will be unveiling their comedy line-up, family festival programme and full entertainment line-up across all three sites.

