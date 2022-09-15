REVIEW: “Girl from the North Country”

Kenny Smith reviews Girl from the North Country at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow.

GIRL from the North Country is one of those musicals that I know just one thing about – and that’s it.

My knowledge extended to the fact that it’s a show featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, whose lyrical and musical genius over the past 60 years can’t fail to have made an impression on anyone with an interest in music.

I may not be a massive fan of his work, to the extent that I can sing along to every song he’s every written, but I know enough to acknowledge his incredible impact on popular culture, with songs adopted by civil rights movements, such as Blowin’ in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin’ – neither of which feature in this production, oddly enough. His clever mix of political, social, literary, and philosophy make him a voice that has to be listened to.

Girl from the North Country has been written by Conor McPherson using Dylan’s songs as the centrepiece, set in Duluth, Minnesota, a city on the shores of Lake Superior, in the winter of 1934, during The Great Depression. That just happens to be where Dylan was born, seven years later.

We are introduced to our setting by Dr Walker, who is the doctor of the Laine family – father Nick runs a down on its heels guesthouse (with the bank threatening to foreclose), wife Elizabeth is suffering from a form of dementia, while their son Gene and adopted daughter Marianne have their own issues.

Marianne, a black girl found abandoned by Nick in a bag at the guest house 19 years previously, is five months pregnant, with Nick trying to arrange her a marriage to shoe repairer Mr Perry, in order to secure her future.

Gene, determined to become a writer, suffers from alcoholism and is heartbroken when his sweetheart Kate leaves town to marry another man.

Nick too has things on his mind, having become involved with a guest house resident, the widowed Mrs Neilsen, who is waiting for her late husband’s will to clear.

Other residents are the Burke family. Mr Burke lost his business in the financial crash, and the family – his wife and son Elias, who has a learning disability – struggle to cope with their new circumstances.

The final arrivals are Marlow, a self-styled preacher and Bible salesman, and boxer Joe Scott, who change the dynamics in the guesthouse completely.

The Girl from the North Country is packed with emotion – there’s very strong language, which I found uncomfortable to watch, and deals with issues that are especially pertinent today, with concerns about money, mental health, and looking after one another when the chips are down.

The cast are absolutely first class. I’ve been fortunate to see many productions at the theatre over the past few years, but never before have I seen and heard an ensemble like this – every single one of them has a top-notch singing voice, and bring a truthfulness to their roles.

Nineteen Bob Dylan songs are performed by the cast throughout the production, including Slow Train, I Want You, Like A Rolling Stone, Make You Feel My Love, Idiot Wind, and Jokerman. They are given an authentic period feel as they are backed by instruments from the 1930s – piano, violin, mandolin, guitars, and double bass – with several of the cast performing live, as well as acting and singing.

The cast were uniformly great, and it’s hard to single out individuals, but my personal highlights were the ever-excellent Rebecca Thornhill as Mrs Burke, Frances McNamee as Elizabeth Laine, Joshua C Jackson as Joe Scott, and Justine Kehinde as Marianne, but honestly, they were the cream of an outstanding crop.

Although the subject matter is dark, and the setting isn’t the most joyous, there are still plenty of laughs to be had throughout, especially when Elizabeth breaks the fourth wall at one point, which entertained the audience.

If you’re a Bob Dylan fan, then you’re going to love this production, as it reinterprets the familiar, in a new way – all approved by the great man himself. If you’re a fan of musicals, with incredible, heart-wrentching songs and powerful, emotive lyrics, then you’re going to adore this too. Unmissable.

Girl from the North Country is at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow until 17 September.

Plus, read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.