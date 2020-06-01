Record your version of Auld Lang Syne for Make Music Day

BUDDING musicians have until 5pm on Friday to record their version of Auld Lang Syne and submit it to a massive online project.

Videos of the public’s recordings will be made into a collage that will be broadcast on Make Music Day on 21 June.

Make Music Day UK has commissioned composer Hamish Napier and Drummer Cat Myers to arrange the music, while the lyrics are still based on Robert Burns’ classic poem.

Napier said: “The lockdown has kept so many apart, but this project has been created to bring us together.

“It was exciting to be asked to create this new arrangement of one of Scotland’s most famous songs.

“I’ve been singing it for as long as I can remember at ceilidhs, weddings and other public gatherings.”

He added: “It only has five chords in it: G, A minor, C, D and E minor.

“You can join in by singing, playing the melody, the chords, drums or bass line.

“Or get the pots and pans out, dance or juggle.

“The most important things is to enjoy getting involved, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the song come to life in the final project video.”

Alison Reeves, the Scotland development project manager for Make Music Day UK, said: “There has been a huge outpouring of Scottish music making on social media over the past months, and the Auld Lang Syne project will capture the wealth and diversity of people playing and singing together from their own homes.

“The song is sung across the world and the message of friendship is perfect for celebrating how music connects us across our community, nationally and globally.”

Details of how to take part are on the Make Music Day UK website.

