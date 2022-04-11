Paisley Opera’s brand new translation of Cavalleria Rustica

Professional soloists and the Amicus orchestra will join Paisley Opera’s full community chorus in a new production of Mascagni’s romantic masterpiece Cavalleria Rusticana, with a new, specially commissioned ‘Paisley’ translation.

There will be four performances running from Friday 29 April to Monday 2 May, at a new outdoor covered venue in Paisley.

Conducted by Alistair Digges, the cast includes soprano Shuna Scott-Sendal (Catriona), mezzo-soprano Laura Margaret Smith (Lola), mezzo-soprano Heather Ireson (Lucy), tenor Thomas Kinch (Elijah) and baritone Aaron McAuley (Alfio).

Directed by Fiona Williams, the production brings Mascagni’s world-renowned opera to the heart of the community, setting it in Paisley and including the city’s history, culture, landmarks and language. Paisley Opera’s specially commissioned translation by Lindsay Bramley, is laced with local dialect and references.

Paisley Opera Chorus is now over 40 voices strong. From those who have only ever sung in the shower to seasoned music lovers, and the singers range from sixteen to the over- sixties. As well as the professional singers, they will be joined by the Amicus Orchestra for the first time.

Simon Hannigan, founder of Paisley Opera said: ‘Postponed since June 2020, we are incredibly excited about at last presenting ‘A Paisley Kiss’ (Cavalleria Rusticana). Mascagni’s masterpiece about love and betrayal, all set around the town square, works so well in Lindsay Bramley’s new translation.

‘The translation gives a unique twist on the original story, (Mascagni may not have envisaged a giant Easter Bunny), in less time than a football match, resulting in exciting, accessible opera for all. While we may not quite have Sicilian weather, Paisley has a great sense of community which lends itself perfectly to the drama of this piece.

‘We are delighted to be working with Amicus Orchestra for the first time and welcoming an amazing group of professional singers led by Shuna Scott-Sendall, winner of the inaugural BBC Radio 2 Kiri Prize. Fiona Williams returns to work her directorial magic with the cast and chorus of Paisley Opera. Set in a covered outdoor space in the heart of Paisley, we will bring the raw drama of opera literally onto the streets!’

Fiona Williams said, ‘It is brilliant to be back together again, creating a new show – it feels joyous! We are very excited to be able to perform at the heart of Paisley in a new outdoor, covered space, and to build relationships with other local organisations such as PACE Theatre Group and Amicus orchestra.’

Performances: Friday 29 April – Monday 2 May at 7pm.

Venue: Central Road, Paisley, PA1 1EN.

For online bookings visit www.oneren.org/whats-on/