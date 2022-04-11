Making a big impression with Les Dawson tribute

Actor, comedian and impressionist Jon Culshaw is coming to Scotland this summer with a new show.

Les Dawson: Flying High is an homage, and celebration of the beloved and much-missed comedy Legend, Les Dawson. Jon delivers a touching, funny and warm-hearted performance in this show that is set to premier at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August before touring the country.

Les Dawson: Flying High brilliantly channels all the emotions such a rich life would procure, gifting the audience with anecdotes, incidents, and insights into Les’ journey, as he travels on Concorde at twice the speed of sound 68,000 feet above the Earth, in this new play from BAFTA and Olivier Award winning writer Tim Whitnall and director Bob Golding.

With the intent to go beyond and above a basic recount of Dawson’s life, the piece explores contemporary themes such as mortality, identity, love, kindness, spiritual beliefs or even ambition, that paced Les’ life. Whitnall analyses concepts we have all faced or inevitably will, as he magnificently narrates the happy moments, trials, and tribulations of Les’ life. He presents a more philosophical version of the late popular comedian, as he dives into his indisputable literary talent and the origin of such a successful and brilliant life.

Growing up, Les, the self-declared ‘slum kid’, yearned to be recognised for his writing prowess, and to transform his passion of literature into a full-time profession. Simultaneously, he discovered his ability to make people laugh and carried this ambition into adulthood, reflected in his acclaimed memoirs No Tears for the Clown. Initially considered a tedious task by Les, this autobiography acted as an abundant pool of information for Tim Whitnall, offering glimpses and lessons to be extracted out of Dawson’s spectacular flight through life.

From ambiance music to inventive lighting and ingenious sound design, the play uses a variety of audio-visual effects, all participating in creating an entertaining, lively, and beautiful atmosphere. It is a must-see show, for all the family.

Jon Culshaw is often regarded as Britain’s best impressionist. His catalogue includes over 350 characters, ranging from John Bishop to Barack Obama and from Professor Brian Cox to Michael ‘Govey Gove’. In 2018, Culshaw delivered a unique performance as music icon David Bowie in dramatic play ‘The Final Take: Bowie in the Studio’ (BBC Radio).

In March 2022 Jon played Hughie Green in another Tim Whitnall composition, the poignant play with music Lena, which premiered in Greenock. The moving story of Lena Zavaroni’s life and career. In 2021 Jon played the legendary documentary maker Alan Whicker in audio drama The Other side of the World with two best actor nominations in the New York Festivals and OneVoice awards. In 2020 Jon appeared in Original Theatre’s Barnes’ People series, performing the Peter Barnes monologue Billy and Me.

As a well-recognised entertainer, he has appeared in numerous comedy shows such as Dead Ringers (BBC Radio 4; BBC2) The Impressionable Jon Culshaw and Spitting Image (ITV). Alongside Debra Stephenson, he starred in The Impressions Show (BBC1). Jon regularly joins Big Finish productions for their Doctor Who audio adventures, playing the Brigadier, Kamelion and the Master.

Jon is regularly sought after by radio and TV for his popular and incisive impressions of politicians and commentators on programmes such as Newscast, Peston and Politics Live.

Show: Les Dawson: Flying High. Dates: 3 August 2022 to 28 August 2022 (except 16th). Time: 4.30pm (60 mins). Venue: Assembly George Square: Gordon Aikman Theatre. Address: 32 George Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9LH. Price: £9 (previews) – £17.