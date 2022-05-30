Juliet Robertson is top young soloist

PIANIST Juliet Robertson has won the inaugural “Scottish Young Musicians’ solo performer of the year” title.

Juliet, 14, from Stirlingshire, won the competition in Glasgow yesterday by playing Claire de Lune by Claude Debussy.

She received £1,000 to spend on furthering her musical career and the “Maid of Morven” trophy, which was made by the Queen’s sculptor in ordinary in Scotland, Alexander Stoddart.

“I was really shocked to hear my name called as the winner and I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” said Juliet.

“I wasn’t even expecting to win my regional final, so to be holding this trophy now feels incredible.

“Everyone else was amazing and performed so well, I can’t believe I’m the first ‘Scottish Young Musicians’ solo performer of the year’.”

Yuan Wong from Renfrewshire and Ben Dickinson from East Renfrewshire shared second place.

Scottish Young Musicians is the new national festival of music competitions.

Alan Kerr – who founded its forerunner, the North Ayrshire Young Musician Competition, with his brother, Brian – said: “We’re so glad to have finally crowned our winner, and proud of Juliet who won today after a fantastic performance on piano.

“Scotland’s national festival of music competitions has spanned the length and breadth of the country, offering school students the chance to achieve their ambitions through their talent in music, develop their life skills and have fun.

“Today’s final was a culmination of individual school and local authority competitions and involved some of Scotland’s most gifted young musicians, but what we’re really proud that we were able to reward all who took part as that is the bit that counts.”

