Jazz star Fergus McCreadie kicks off Conservatoire lunchtime concerts

RISING jazz star Fergus McCreadie will perform at today’s maiden lunchtime online concert organised by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) and Scotland House, the Scottish Government’s centre in London.

McCreadie will begin his concert at 1pm on the YouTube channel run by the Glasgow-based RCS, formerly the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama (RSAMD).

Other artists performing during the series of lunchtime events include Scottish opera singers Fiona Joice and Liam Bonthrone, and Canadian classical guitarist Tim Beattie.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, principal at the RCS, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Scotland House to co-present this concert series, which creates a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional young international musicians developing their skills and careers in Scotland.

“The arts have a critical role to play in the lives of individuals and across wider society, now more than ever, and it’s our pleasure to be able to share the connecting power and joy of music from Scotland’s national conservatoire with audiences across the UK and internationally.”

Joice and Bonthrone will perform on 17 June, with Beattie following on 1 July.

Read more music stories on the Scottish Field culture pages.