Hunt begins for Young Traditional Musician 2022

The search for the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2022 has officially begun.

The competition opened for entries Thursday, May 27.

If you are a singer or instrumentalist aged between 16 and 27 with a passion for traditional music, apply now and you could win the prestigious title of BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2022.

Prizes include an additional recording session with BBC Radio Scotland, a performance at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2022 and one year’s membership of Musicians’ Union.

The semi-finals weekend will take place from September 30 to October 3 with the semi-final concert being broadcast live by BBC Radio Scotland and BBC ALBA.

Six musicians will be chosen to perform in the Finals which will be broadcast live from the City Halls in Glasgow on February 6 2022 as part of the Celtic Connections Festival.

If you are aged 16 to 27, head to bbc.co.uk/youngtrad, where you will find the competition rules and privacy notice.

Entries close at midnight on June 27.