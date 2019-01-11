Hopetoun House hosts an event with a difference

A Scottish music festival located at a historic building will return in May.

Scotland’s leading house and techno festival FLY Open Air has announced the line-up, set to return to the regal setting of Hopetoun House stately home on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May.

The open-air event will see Diynamic label boss Solomun headline – his first Scottish appearance for over 10 years – plus a slew of pioneering acts that include Nina Kraviz, Sven Väth and Seth Troxler.

In-demand DJ and producer Peggy Gou joins Honey Dijon and KiNK (who will perform live), whilst local talent Big Miz and Eclair Fifi will also feature alongside up and comers Carista and Kettama.

Having expanded from one to two days in 2018, the bi-annual festival series has previously seen the likes of Denis Sulta, Theo Kottis and Jasper James curate their own editions, and is renowned for its unique choice of party locations.

As well as Hopetoun House, FLY Open Air also takes up residence in the UNESCO heritage site of Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh – which boasts the city’s infamous castle as a backdrop – and recently hosted a takeover at Leith Theatre for New Year’s Eve 2019.

Paving the way for its biggest festival to date, FLY Open Air’s distinctive combination of breathtaking location and unrivalled line-up makes it a must-visit event for 2019.

The line-up includes: Nina Kraviz, Peggy Gou, Seth Troxler, Solomun, Sven Väth, Honey Dijon, Kink (Live), Big Miz, Carista, Eclair Fifi, Kettama and Little Gay Brother.

Tickets are available HERE.