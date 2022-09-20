Glasgow Cathedral Festival tunes up for launch

GLASGOW Cathedral Festival returns to the Dear Green Place’s oldest building on 29 September for its sixth season.

The festival, which runs until 2 October, includes daytime, evening, and late night events.

Its free, unticketed lunchtime performances are also making a comeback following the pandemic lockdowns, with Glasgow-based trio Flytt kicking off the festival in the cathedral’s crypt.

Imogen Morgan, a fellow of the Royal College of Organists, will be putting the cathedral’s 1879 Father Willis instrument through its paces during another lunchtime recital.

Other highlights include Edinburgh-based Nigerian-Scottish trumpeter Aaron Akugbo and percussionist Tom Pritchard performing a wide range of tunes, from arrangements of Schumann and Mahler through to music by Florence Price.

Composer and harpist Ailie Robertson will be joined by below traditional musicians to perform Traditional Spirits, a series of pieces the depict Scotland’s whisky-making process.

The Hebrides Ensemble presents a programme crafted around Penderecki’s clarinet quartet, and also featuring little-known works by Mozart and Bernstein, and pieces by Helen Grime and David Fennessy.

The festival concludes with a service in the cathedral at 11am on 2 October, led by Rev Mark Johnstone and featuring the church’s choir.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss an interview with fiddle makers Colin and Findlay Tulloch in October’s luxury issue of Scottish Field magazine.