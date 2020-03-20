From George Square to the Mexican jungles

The sounds of Glasgow have been taken to the jungles of Mexico.

Bernardo Castilla Jorge, the lead singer of rising music stars Glass Cristina, lived in the heart of Glasgow on George Square, whilst studying at the world-leading Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland for several years.

The Conservatoire has produced hugely successful artists over the years, including Sheena Easton, David Tennant, Ian McDiarmid, Sam Heughan, Tom Conti and Ruby Wax, to name a few.

Inspired by his time there, Bernardo formed his band Glass Cristina, as a tribute to his love and passion for Glasgow.

Bernardo is originally from Mexico, and now, with his band, they plan to continue to record their music between Scotland and Mexico and are hoping that one day they will be able to actually perform in Glasgow.

Glass Cristina have also just been signed by leading Europe record label Blanco y Negro and are attracting a great deal of attention.

They are set to release their debut album Nudity in May.