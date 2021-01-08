Former Red Hot Chilli Piper gives free online chanter lessons

FORMER Red Hot Chilli Piper Craig Muirhead is taking to YouTube to deliver chanter lessons to pipers in lockdown.

Muirhead said: “The piping community is struggling right now and has been since the first lockdown last year.

“There is no cost for the lessons, we just want to share our passion for piping with anyone interested.

“All you need to do is sign up.”

Lessons start on Tuesday and Thursday, and budding bagpipers can sign up at www.pipingclub.com

Muirhead – who is director of piping and drumming at Strathallan School in Perthshire, which is holding an online open morning on 16 January – has teamed up with McCallum Bagpipes and Flux Solutions for his online project.

