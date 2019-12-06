Exciting end to the year for Highland musician

The year is ending in serious style for rising Highland star Keir Gibson.

He looks set to take 2020 by storm having enjoyed his first BBC Radio 1 play and selling out his first headline show – all in the space of a week.

DJ Mollie King gave Keir’s second single Hollow a spin on BBC Radio 1’s Best New Pop show this morning, Friday 6 December, after excited station producers got in touch with the 18-year-old to say they wanted to play the track.

The single, which was independently released at the end of November, was played alongside some of the best new releases from names in the world of pop including Harry Styles, Tove Lo and Grace Carter.

Keir has also sold out his first headline show in his hometown of Fort William, taking place on Saturday, 21 December, showing exciting promise for the young musician.

Keir will perform his stand-out alternative pop for Highland audiences before going on to play Edinburgh’s famous Hogmanay Street Party, joining the likes of Mark Ronson, Soft Cell frontman Marc Almond and Glasgow new wave act The Ninth Wave.

Keir said: ‘It feels mad to be played on Radio 1! That station is where you want to be and to hear my song on it is pretty surreal. I’m so thankful for all their support, and all of the support I’ve received so far – it’s getting my music to more people, which is just brilliant.

‘I feel like I’m ending 2019 on such a high and am over the moon to sell out my Fort William show as well. It’ll be the first time I play with a full band, so people are in for a good night! I can’t wait to see everyone who has been listening to my music.’

In the past year, Keir has progressed from playing small support slots, to travelling the country in pursuit of his music, working with some of the best emerging producers in the UK. He bagged slots at HebCelt and Belladrum festivals and supported London songwriter Billy Lockett at Glasgow’s King Tuts and Irish act Keywest on their nine-date UK tour.

The result is self-penned songs which showcase a love of production akin to the likes of Maggie Rogers, Julia Michaels and Lauv, with lyrics that showcase a natural talent for honest and engaging storytelling.

His two singles to date have seen numerous playlist additions across the UK and Europe, a positive critical response from major new music blogs, an appearance for Keir on BBC Scotland, and caused many of the UK’s A&R community to lift their heads and take note of this rising talent.

With spots on the bills of festivals across the UK confirmed for 2020, the next year looks set to be just as bright for Keir Gibson.

For more information visit www.keirgibsonmusic.com.