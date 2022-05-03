YOUNG musicians will benefit from a £50,000 funding scheme set up in memory of 14-year-old piper Eilidh MacLeod from Barra, who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

The Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust is inviting youth music groups across Scotland to apply for financial support to grow and develop their music lessons by emailing hello@eilidhstrust.org.uk

The latest round of funding is the largest small grants scheme unveiled by the trust, which was founded in 2018.

More than 30 individuals and music groups have already received funding from the trust.

Trust founder Suzanne White said: “Eilidh’s life was all about positivity, fun, and friendship, and that is exactly how we want her to be remembered when we mark five years since we lost her.

“By creating this special funding round, we want to support as many music groups as possible so they can deliver tuition based on Eilidh’s attitude to life where young musicians flourish in their abilities and confidence.”

White added: “We are proud of what we have achieved so far in Eilidh’s memory, supporting numerous young people in their music, but we know that more can be done.

“This fund will allow us to reach more music groups across Scotland, ensuring a greater number of young people have access to tuition and can continue to learn in a fun and positive environment, build life-long friendships, and thrive in their talent.

“We want to hear from as many youth music groups as possible who feel that Eilidh’s trust can help them.”

