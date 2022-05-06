Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival unveils line-up

ARTISTS appearing at this year’s Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival include Ambrose Akinmusire, Soweto Kinch, and Mud Morganfield.

More than 130 events will take place across the city between 15 and 24 July.

The programme includes 20 livestreamed or pre-recorded concerts for music fans who can’t travel to Edinburgh.

Well-kent faces returning to the capital include Jools Holland, Curtis Stigers, and Davina and the Vagabonds.

The festival’s Scottish Jazz Expo will feature Fergus McCreadie, Ali Affleck, Colin Steele, and Martin Kershaw.

The expo series will also “give voice to the new wave of Scottish jazz, including Richard Glassby, kitti, Conor Smith, and Matthew Kilner”.

Jason Rust, chair of the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, said: “I am proud to see us celebrating the history of the artform in Edinburgh while supporting the brightest and best young talent in Scotland.

“I am also thrilled that we will continue to build on the hard work of the past two years by presenting a new digital hub, which will stream concerts online for those who cannot attend in person.”

Alan Morrison, head of music at public sector funding body Creative Scotland, added: “The 2022 Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival has assembled an innovative and exciting line-up that celebrates Scottish creativity and places it on the international stage it deserves.

“Edinburgh welcomes the return of guest artists to a festival [that] is building meaningful international connections and sharing them across a wide range of the city’s iconic venues.

“Just as the venues are varied, the programme remains rich in diversity, encompassing every style of jazz and blues and related music.”

