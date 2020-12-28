Crieff Hydro continues Christmas piping tradition

CRIEFF Hydro Hotel boss Stephen Leckie and his family continued their tradition of ringing in Christmas day with a pipes and drums performance.

Leckie has played the pipes at the family’s hotel at Christmas and Hogmanay for the past 47 years.

He was joined this year by his children – Charlie, Richard, and Louisa – with their afternoon performance including Green Hills of Tyrone.

Leckie said: “As a family, the tradition of playing the pipes outside of Crieff Hydro is a huge part of celebrating Christmas.

“This is usually followed by eating, drinking and celebrating with our guests in the Hotel over the festive season, which sadly is just not to be this year.

“Music is a very emotive experience for many, and we hope our Christmas performance will cheer up many who are spending the festive season a little differently than they had planned.

“I hope it brings peace and hope for a better year to come.”

The performance has been posted on the hotel’s Facebook page.

