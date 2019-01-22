New tribute to the legacy of Rabbie Burns

A new tribute to Robert Burns has been unveiled ahead of Burns Night 2019 to celebrate his legacy and continued impact on modern Scottish culture.

The mural, created by Scottish lettering artist Craig Black, showcases one of Burns’ best-known works with a modern twist and is on display at SWG3 in Glasgow throughout January.

It launches the Scottish Government’s #TaeTheBard campaign which will explore what makes the work of Robert Burns continue to resonate with and inspire people of all ages across the globe, 200 years after his death.

#TaeTheBard includes a rich blend of contemporary celebrations to commemorate the influence of world-famous poet Robert Burns who brought us over 700 original works.

One of the leading experts on Burns, Dr Pauline Mackay, Lecturer in Robert Burns Studies at the University of Glasgow, will host a series of podcasts exploring his enduring legacy with modern Scots, including singer songwriter Mairi Campbell, graphic artist Susan McGill, renowned chef Colin Bussey and poet Catherine Wilson.

Fans of Burns from all over the world will also have the opportunity to take part in a global virtual toast, paying tribute to the much-loved poet by posting a photo of their celebration on social media using #TaeTheBard.

#TaeTheBard is part of Scotland’s Winter Festivals and events will take place across his home country which have been supported with funding from the Scottish Government.

Craig Black, Scottish lettering artist and creator of the Robert Burns mural, said: ‘It is fantastic to be involved in #TaeTheBard, I am so proud to be a part of celebrating the great Robert Burns and illustrating his work in a different way.

‘A team of designers from the creative community worked with me to install the mural, which they were happy to do because of their love for Burns. When we stepped back and saw the finished piece in all its glory I was so proud, I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Ben Macpherson, Minister for Europe, Migration and International Development, said: ‘Burns Night is one of Scotland’s most well-known and best loved national days, celebrated by millions around the world.

‘Our national bard is one of our favourite icons, and each year Burns Night is a chance for us to come together, celebrate his poetry, enjoy the occasion and affirm some of our country’s most important values – fairness, equality and internationalism.

‘From his best-known works like the global anthem Auld Lang Syne to the unique customs of the traditional Burns Supper, he has influenced people from all walks of life. The #TaeTheBard campaign will give Scots, and Scots at heart, all over the world the opportunity to celebrate our national poet in new and contemporary ways.’

For more information about #TaeTheBard visit Scotland.org/burns.