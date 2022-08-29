Bonnie & Wild unveils monthly White Heather Ceilidh Club

A MONTHLY “White Heather Ceilidh Club” is being launched by Bonnie & Wild, the food hall in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter shopping centre.

More than 250 dancers took part in the venue’s opening ceilidh, promoting the organisers to roll-out a gathering on the final Thursday of each month.

Kate Russell, general manager at Bonnie & Wild, said: “Everyone enjoyed themselves. Everyone was dancing, cheering and laughing. It was such a buzz.

“It was friendly and welcoming, and everything a good ceilidh should be. We’re already looking forward to the next one.”

Bandleader Charlie Kirkpatrick added: “What a brilliant night. The atmosphere was electric, and all the dancers were fantastic and up for it from the get-go.

“Right from the very first tune, everyone was dancing, and it stayed like that for the rest of the night. It was great to see so much tartan, too.

“It all reminded me of the legendary Riverside nights in Glasgow we used to play. Perhaps the White Heather Ceilidh Club at Bonnie & Wild will become as big an institution as those nights. Let’s hope so.”

Organisers said the ceilidh nights are taking their inspiration from the BBC’s White Heather Club of the 1950s and 1960s.

