Blas Festival line-up unveiled

THE line-up for this year’s Blas Festival has been revealed, featuring 40 concerts and ceilidhs across the Highlands and islands.

Julie Fowlis, Mary Ann Kennedy, and Megan Henderson are among the artists who will be taking to the stages on 2-10 September.

The festival opens with a new musical commission, The Summer Walkers, by Tain musician Chloë Bryce.

On the closing night, Gaelic singer Mary Smith will mark her 80th birthday with a concert in Stornoway.

Blas, which means “taste” or “sample” in Gaelic, is organised by membership body Fèisean nan Gàidheal and The Highland Council.

Arthur Cormack, chief executive at Fèisean nan Gàidheal, said: “This year, for the first time since 2019, we have been able to return to our traditional September dates for the Blas Festival.

“The programme is jam-packed with traditional music from across the Highlands and islands; both old and brand-new Gaelic songs will be performed by some of Scotland’s top musicians.

“We are looking forward to a tremendous nine-day celebration of Highland culture, bringing events to communities across the area and providing musicians with much-needed gigs.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s music pages.

Plus, don’t miss our Field Culture news pages in the August issue of Scottish Field magazine.