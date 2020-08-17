Benedetti hits No 1 with Elgar

SCOTTISH violinist Nicola Benedetti has taken the number one slot in the official classical artist chart with her Edward Elgar record.

The physical disc was launched on 7 August, following its online release back on 15 May.

The album features Elgar’s vast Violin Concerto in B minor, Op. 61, alongside three short works for violin and piano: Salut d’Amour, Sospiri and Chanson de Nuit.

Benedetti said: “I am so thankful to each and every person for buying it and for sharing my love of this wonderful composer.

“The depth of admiration and fascination I have for this man and his music has made this entire process a dream.

“He was so out of the ordinary, from his non-traditional training to his understanding of people to his style of expression in music – there is only one Edward Elgar, and I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to record so much of his music.”

The violin concerto features the London Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Vladimir Jurowski, while pianist Petr Limonov joins Benedetti for the three shorter works.

