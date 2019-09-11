BBC Proms in the Park come to our TVs and radios

Live coverage of this year’s BBC Proms in the Park at Glasgow Green comes to our screens this weekend.

Multi-million selling recording artist and Scottish music legend Barbara Dickson, OBE, will headline the event.

Presented by Jamie MacDougall, the event will feature Barbara Dickson and other artists and guests who will join BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra (SSO), conducted by Stephen Bell on Saturday, 14 September.

Barbara’s career to date spans the worlds of folk, musical theatre, pop and acting. Starting out as part of the Scottish folk scene of the 1960s that included Gerry Rafferty and Billy Connolly, her career took a turn when she was spotted by Willy Russell and went on to appear in the hit musical Blood Brothers and later Spend Spend Spend for which she won Olivier Awards.

She has also acted in a variety of TV dramas, including Taggart and Band of Gold. Barbara’s duet with Elaine Paige I Know Him So Well, from the hit musical Chess, is the Guinness World Record biggest selling female duet of all time. Barbara continues to tour and perform. And she remains Scotland’s biggest-selling female album artist of all time.

She is accompanied by Troy Donockley, her long-time collaborator and member of Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish.

Also joining the BBC SSO for BBC Proms in the Park in Glasgow will be:

Stephanie Childress, a conductor and violinist who is distinguishing herself as one of the most interesting and versatile musicians of her age. Born in London to a non-musical family, she started reading Music at St John’s College, University of Cambridge at the age of 16. Having recently graduated, she has since assisted on British Youth Opera’s The Enchanted Island (September 2018), made her conducting and soloist debut with the Southbank Sinfonia in a programme of Respighi and Piazzolla (April 2018) and conducted the Chineke! Junior Orchestra at the Queen Elizabeth Hall for the United Kingdom’s first official Stephen Lawrence Memorial Day (April 2019

Scottish soprano Eleanor Dennis, a graduate of the Royal College of Music’s International Opera School and a former Harewood Artist at the English National Opera where her roles included Contessa in Le Nozze di Figaro, Micaëla in Carmen, Helena in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, High Priestess in Aida and Laura Fleet in the world premiere of Nico Muhly’s Marnie.

Benedict Morris from Glasgow, a fast growing name in the traditional world of music. Benedict is one of the finest up and coming musicians in the scene and is already starting to make a huge impact on the traditional music scene. In January 2019, Benedict was named BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year as part of Celtic Connections. He will be joined at Proms in the Park with his current musical partner Belfast born guitarist Cormac Crummey.

Glasgow Youth Choir who have been having fun singing and performing since 1957, when they were set up by Dr Agnes Hoey. Her legacy lives on through the current conductor Audrey McKirdy, who, whilst respecting the history of the choir has developed it into a modern, vibrant award-winning Choir

BBC Proms in the Park in Glasgow Green will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel, Saturday 14 September 7.30–9pm.

Proms in the Park celebrations take centre stage across the UK as all four nations contribute to the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday 14 September.

For full details of the 2019 BBC Proms season please visit bbc.co.uk/proms