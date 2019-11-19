A two-day music festival to celebrate Manran’s decade

Next year will mark ten years at the heart of the Scottish traditional music scene for folk supergroup Mànran.

Having been in high demand as a live act across the world with shows in over 30 countries, the seven-piece are coming home to host a star-studded two-day festival in Fort William on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 April 2020.

Joining the band to celebrate their ten years at the top will be a host of talented friends, including long-time cohorts and internationally acclaimed Skerryvore, who will headline the Friday night.

Caledonia legend Dougie MacLean will also take to the stage on the Friday as well as contemporary folk group Breabach and local singer-songwriter Keir Gibson.

Donnie Munro will play on the Saturday night as well as instrumental group Flook, and local superstars The Glenfinnan Ceilidh Band.

Closing the two-day festival in style will be Mànran themselves, who will launch their brand new album as well as playing a host of material that spans their decade. Mànran will also celebrate their anniversary year with the unveiling of two new band members in the shape of Gaelic songstress Kim Carnie and guitar-maestro Aidan Moodie.

Taking place at the foot of Britain’s tallest mountain, Ben Nevis, Mànran: 10 by the Ben will take over An Aird Shinty Field, Fort William. With two of the band’s founding members, Ewen Henderson and Gary Innes, being local Lochaber lads, the band felt it would be an excellent location to celebrate their milestone anniversary.

Mànran founding member and musical director for the event, Gary Innes, said: ‘I’m so excited to bring a music festival back to Lochaber and especially to An Aird Shinty field. I spent some of the best years of my life here during my time with Fort William shinty club and I can’t wait to come back and play on the field for the first time since retiring in 2014, albeit in a very different way.

‘I’d also like to express my sincere thanks to Fort William shinty club and committee for agreeing to host the two-day festival. Without them this event would not be possible. Having a music festival in Lochaber is something that I feel has been missing for years and it’s going to be brilliant to work with the club to deliver something that we hope to build on for years to come.’

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 22 November, at 9am and will be available www.manran.co.uk.

General tickets for the two-day event are priced at £65, plus a booking fee.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for £100, plus booking fee. VIP tickets will allow access to the club house where there will be canapés and bubbles on offer, as well as the use of the club house facilities.

The full line-up is –

Friday: Keir Gibson; Breabach; Dougie MacLean; Skerryvore.

Saturday: Glenfinnan Ceilidh Band; Flook; Donnie Munro Band; Mànran.