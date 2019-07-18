Marchmont set to host fascinating talks and films

Marchmont House is preparing to celebrate the very best in contemporary Scottish wood sculpture with an exhibition, talks and films featuring leading artists and makers.

Conversations in Wood @ Marchmont House, from 3-5 August, is the first of a year-long series of events that celebrate the innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship of makers and creators, at the building in Berwickshire.

They will all take place at the Georgian mansion and have been made possible thanks to a partnership with UK fine art auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull.

Conversations in Wood will feature 18 makers and artists, including eight who will speak about their relationships with the wood they sculpt, carve and shape to create unique pieces of work.

The core of the experience, which is also in collaboration with Visual Arts Scotland, The Scottish Gallery and Craft Scotland, is an exhibition showcasing contemporary makers using wood within their creative practice from across The Scottish Borders, Scotland and beyond.

There will also be films that highlight special journeys associated with making in wood.

Anyone wanting to attend Conversations in Wood @ Marchmont House can choose between the day-long programme on Saturday, 3 August and shorter taster sessions on the Sunday and Monday).

Among those contributing are Andrew Mackenzie, David Nash, Sebastian Cox, Charlie Poulsen and Pauline Burbidge, Lawrence Neal, Lucilla Sim, Thomas Hawson, Isabelle Moore, Angus Richardson, Anthony Bryant, Roland Fraser, Beth Legg, Naomi Mcintosh, Angus Ross, Eleanor Lakelin, Jim Partridge and Liz Walmsley, Edward Teasdale and Adrian McCurdy.

Hugo Burge, owner of Marchmont said: ‘Scotland has been a source of beautiful, inspiring and internationally influential modern sculpture since World War II, but it has often been an under-celebrated subject.

‘So we are delighted to be working with Lyon & Turnbull to achieve our goal of spurring conversations about wood.

‘They have demonstrated an enduring support of creativity and the arts – so it is terrific to be working with them for our new series of events at Marchmont that celebrate makers and creators – and I thank them for their support in helping support our purpose and our dreams.

‘It’s a great fit and I believe we can create special, meaningful and memorable events together in an amazing environment at Marchmont House that shine a light on some wonderful stories as well as – hopefully – challenging the way we think about the arts and crafts.’

Hugo, who has lovingly restored the mid 18th-century Palladian mansion near Greenlaw, wants Marchmont to be a centre for celebrating makers and creators.

The idea for an event that focussed on wood came from a conversation between him and the artist and President of Visual Arts Scotland, Andrew Mackenzie, after the successful ALIGHT exhibition at the RSA in early 2019.

The event has been timed to coincide with an open studios open studios event, from 2-5 August, to mark Pauline Burbidge & Charlie Poulsen’s 26 years at Allanbank Mill Steading at Allanton, Duns.

On 21 September the series continues with Exploring Modern Scottish Sculpture @ Marchmont House. This will see experts, industry leaders and artists coming together to consider what Scottish Sculpture stands for; shine a light on the giants like Paolozzi, Turnbull & Laing; uncover the hidden stories; and support a new generation of talented sculptors working in Scotland today.

Supported by Lyon & Turnbull and Pangolin, it will provide an opportunity to see the extraordinary Marchmont House collection of modern sculpture from Scotland and around the United Kingdom.

Gavin Strang, managing director of Lyon & Turnbull, said: ‘It has been so wonderful to see Marchmont emerge as a focal point for makers and creators under Hugo’s creative vision and we are delighted to be supporting this year long series of events.’

Tickets are available at a range of prices for each event through Eventbrite. For Conversations in Wood click HERE or for Exploring Modern Scottish Sculpture click HERE.