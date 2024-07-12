LORD OF THE DANCE: Michael Flatley’s iconic production returns to Scotland

MICHAEL Flatley’s Lord of the Dance show is due to return to Bonnie Scotland.

The world-renowned Irish dancing production is poised to dazzle audiences in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow throughout the summer.

‘A Lifetime of Standing Ovations’, the 2024 show revival, comes two years after Lord of the Dance’s 25th anniversary.

Flatley, the American-born visionary behind the Lord of the Dance spectacle, has taken his show to 60 million people in 60 countries.

‘A Lifetime of Standing Ovations’ promises to transport audiences to a ‘mythical realm’ and boasts over 150,000 ‘taps’ per performance, as well as new staging, fresh choreography, new costumes, cutting-edge technology and special effects lighting.

Flatley’s career, which has put Irish dancing firmly on the theatrical map, took off back in 1994 when his interval performance caused a stir at the Eurovision Song Contest. Since then, Lord of the Dance has shattered records and gained a significant global following.

Though Flatley embarked on his final tour in 2016, he has continued as the show’s creator, producer and choreographer.

Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. In a statement at the time, it was revealed that he had undergone surgery and was in the care of excellent doctors. Determined to ‘never give up on his dreams’, Flatley says that he will take this run of shows to the next level. Ahead of the tour, he said:

‘The magic of Lord of the Dance lives on in the hearts of our audience, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic show back to the UK in 2024. It’s a testament to the enduring power of dance and the indomitable spirit of the human soul.’

Lord of the Dance: A Lifetime of Standing Ovations Tour will be showing at the Edinburgh Playhouse from 16-18 July; Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre from 27-29 August; and Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall from 30 August-1 September. Tickets are available from the ATG website.

For wider UK performance dates, please visit the Lord of the Dance website.