Jousting sells out at Linlithgow Peel

LINLITHGOW Peel hosted its first jousting tournament over the weekend since the start of the pandemic.

Organiser Historic Environment Scotland (HES) all of its tickets for the show, which is part of the public body’s summer events programme.

Caerlaverock Castle in Dumfries, which is also managed by HES, will host a jousting tournament on 30 and 31 July.

“Experience an afternoon of exhilarating horsemanship and impressive skills at the brave and courageous knights battle it out,” said HES.

“Hear the thundering of hooves and the clash of lances as our four champions take to the arena for this spectacular show.

“Why not wander through the living history camps and meet some soldiers fresh from the battle.”

The Linlithgow Peel and Caerlaverock Castle jousting contests form part of the wider “living history” strand of the organisation’s summer programme, which also includes events at Biggar gasworks, Blackness Castle, and Huntly Castle.

Its summer events also include exhibitions, guided walks and tours, music and theatre performances, and talks and seminars.

