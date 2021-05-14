Join our editor for the latest Scottish Field podcast

You can learn all about the latest edition of Scottish Field and the wonderful world of whisky in our latest podcast episode.

Our podcast continues on its quest to bring you exclusive interviews each week, as well as how to take advantage of a special offer to subscribe to our digital edition – AND get a free book.

This week, we’re joined for the very first time on the podcast by the man responsible for ensuring that we have a magazine to read each month, Richard Bath, who is the editor of Scottish Field.

Our June edition is now in the shops, priced £4.75, or available online, and Richard talks us through his highlights of the current issue.

And later on, Gordon Bruce, the Knockdhu Distillery manager, drops by. Gordon is also the host of a new monthly podcast series from anCnoc whisky, and tells us all about life in a distillery, how he joined the industry and how they coped during lockdown.

This week’s episode also contains a special subscription offer, where you can get a free copy of Sam Heughan’s new book Clanlands, while stocks last.

