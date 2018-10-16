It’s the perfect time to catch a Saturday Night Fever

For someone who’s an out and proud fan of musicals, Saturday Night Fever is one that’s somehow always evaded me.

We all know the iconic poster, with John Travolta strutting his stuff and striking THAT pose as Tony Manero.

Now, 41 years since its famous UK cinema release, Saturday Night Fever has been spectacularly re-imagined in a big new music and dance extravaganza.

Whilst paying homage to the 1977 John Travolta classic, this new stage version is packed full of drama and music.

Although I didn’t know the story beforehand, I knew the songs that would await me. While some say the seventies is the decade that style forgot, there’s no denying that disco is something that has never gone away – after all, ABBA have never gone out of fashion. And, dare I say it, neither have the Bee Gees.

It’s no surprise that the Saturday Night fever movie soundtrack remains one of the bestselling of all time, given that it features Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than a Woman, as well as other seventies favourites, like Boogie Shoes and Disco Inferno.

The majority of the songs are sung by a talented trio, who appear at the back of the stage with an excellent live band – they may not have the perfect falsetto of the Brothers Gibb, but they certainly have fun, and take the audience with them on that journey.

And so to the cast. Normally with a touring production like this, you’d expect a big name or two, and perhaps someone who’s been on a TV talent show.

Former Casualty star Richard Winsor plays Tony, the role which famously rocketed John Travolta to stardom. And he’s outstanding – playing Tony is a world away from Caleb in Casualty, who died after a knife fight.

His dancing ability shocked me, I have to say. Afterwards, I learned he has starred around the world, leading numerous celebrated Matthew Bourne dance productions including Swan Lake. On screen he featured in cult dance movie Streetdance. He’s just perfect.

I’m not a fan of Strictly Come Dancing – I’d go so far as to say that I’m the total opposite, and tend to make a habit of leaving the room if it’s on TV – as I don’t like dancing.

But I was blown away by Saturday Night Fever. The choreography is by Bill Deamer is fantastic from start to finish. It was almost hypnotic, trying to follow the cast as they performed, arms and legs moving in perfect synergy.

As Tony tries to escape the harsh realities of working-class Brooklyn life on a reckless, yet thrilling road to dancing success, he takes with him his old friends, dancing partners, and meets his new muse, Stephanie Mangano (the fantastic Kate Parr).

Aside from Richard Winsor, the cast are relatively unknown, and it’s their acting, singing and dancing abilities that shine through.

It just proves that you don’t need to have been on The X Factor to show how good you are. Britain’s got talent, and it’s there to be seen in the King’s Theatre in Glasgow this week.

There’s no doubts in my mind. Saturday Night Fever is a brilliant, must-see production. If you miss it, that’s a real Tragedy.

Saturday Night Fever is at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, until Saturday, October 20. Click HERE to book tickets.

It then continues its Scottish run at the Edinburgh Playhouse from 23-27 October.